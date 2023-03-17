EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several pounds of illegal fentanyl pills and 128 grams of cocaine were seized during a traffic stop near the town of Gypsum last week, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team pulled over a car traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 for traffic violations on the morning of March 8. The Sheriff’s Office said “indicators of further criminal activity were observed,” at which point a K-9 was brought in to investigate the vehicle.

The K-9 alerted its handler to the driver’s side door where 128 grams of cocaine were found in a backpack. Thirteen pounds of M30 fentanyl pills were also found in the spare tire compartment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Thirteen pounds of fentanyl pills and 128 grams of cocaine were seized in a traffic stop in Interstate 70 near Gypsum (Photo credit: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office) Thirteen pounds of M30 fentanyl pills were seized in a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Gypsum (Photo credit: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office) Thirteen pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden in the spare tire compartment of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Gypsum (Photo credit: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

Estevan Osuna, 24, of Auburn, Washington, is facing several charges including:

Distribution and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance – cocaine

Special offender importation of cocaine

Distribution and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance – fentanyl

Conspiracy

Estevan Osuna, 24, of Washington, was arrested after 13 pounds of fentanyl pills and 128 grams of cocaine were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop near Gypsum (Photo credit: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

Osuna is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this crime is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or anonymously to the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. Online tips can also remain anonymous or send a mobile tip using the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.

Enough fentanyl to kill millions

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. So 13 pounds of fentanyl pills, which equals nearly 6 kilograms, could possibly kill about 3 million people.