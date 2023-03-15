LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday with the help of a K-9 after a standoff with law enforcement in Larimer County that lasted five hours.

Jared Gassen, 38, was taken into custody after the standoff.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 10:43 a.m. An adult woman had allegedly been held in a house for over a day and assaulted by Gassen.

She was able to escape after deputies arrived and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Gassen then barricaded himself in the home and refused to exit, LCSO said.

Several less-lethal methods to get Gassen out of the home were tried, but he kept refusing commands.

He was taken into custody at 4:02 p.m. with help from a K-9.

Factors in the case are being investigated, including drug use.