Prank gone wrong: Juveniles TP’ing home get warning shot from owner

WELLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information, video or photos in an incident in which a firearm was discharged before midnight on Tuesday.

Deputies said several juveniles were toilet papering a home in the 8700 block of Indian Village Drive around 11:30 p.m. when the owner of the home warned them to get off his property. When the juveniles ignored the resident, he fired a shot in the air and the juveniles fled, according to LCSO.

No one was injured and the juveniles were questioned by deputies about the incident. No arrests were made.

Deputies believe cellphone video and/or photos were captured by the juveniles, but are searching for nearby video surveillance and other sources for the investigation. Video files and photos can be submitted to this public portal as potential evidence in this case – https://larimercso.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/21-0008264. If you cannot use the link, contact LCSO Investigator Kevin Hobson at 970-498-5162.