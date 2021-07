LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Four juveniles were caught on surveillance near an unfinished home after it was vandalized in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The home is located at 2950 Lake Verna Dr. and has satanic symbols and words painted on it.

Photo from Loveland Police Department

Anyone with information should call Officer Scott Walker at 970-962-2502, ext. 1210.

