Thornton Police were on the scene of a crash following a pursuit (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Four juveniles were in custody after an armed robbery in Northglenn ended with a short chase and crash in Thornton, according to police.

Around 11:20 a.m., Northglenn PD responded to a robbery call in the 500 block of East 120th Avenue.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled from the scene. Thornton PD was called to help and tried to contact the suspect’s vehicle and failed. A chase then began.

During the crash, at Riverdale Road and Colorado Boulevard, the suspect vehicle failed to make a turn and crashed.

Two of the four were handed over to the Northglenn Police Department. The remaining two were transported to a local hospital for crash injuries, according to Thornton PD.

The crashed car was reported stolen, and a gun was located inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact NPD Detective Damon Hoodak at 303-450-8855.