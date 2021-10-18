Juveniles assault and stab Uber driver multiple times

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says an Uber driver was hospitalized Monday after juveniles assaulted him and stabbed him multiple times.

Police said it happened around 12:41 a.m. near Broadway and Evans.

An Uber driver arrived in the area to pick up some juveniles and noticed there were more than he had room for in his car. DPD said the juveniles got hostile with the driver, assaulted him, and stabbed him two times in the stomach and back area.

The juveniles left the scene and are still at-large, according to police.

The driver was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.