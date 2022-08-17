AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 17-year-old is in custody after turning himself in Tuesday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Aurora Police Department said.

The juvenile is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man multiple times on the evening of Aug. 8. The incident took place just off East Colfax Avenue along North Beeler Street around 7 p.m.

Police said they found the 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

The 17-year-old will not be identified due to his age and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will be handling the case.