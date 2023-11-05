DENVER (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department arrested a juvenile on Friday who was linked to two shootings, including one that forced several schools to be placed in a secure perimeter status.

Greeley Police said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Officers responded to an alarm at Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of 22nd Street. Once they completed the investigation into the alarm, they heard six to ten gunshots near them.

Police began attempting to locate the suspect and any potential witnesses. Several nearby schools were placed in secure status due to the proximity to the shooting.

Officers saw several juveniles running away from where the shots were fired, and three of them were caught and interviewed before being released to their guardians.

A fourth was also seen running away but was not found.

Five adults in two separate cars nearby reported being shot at while in a parking lot in the 3200 block of 22nd Street.

A nearby home was also struck by gunfire. There were multiple people in the home during the shooting, but none were struck or injured, according to police.

The suspect, a juvenile who was unnamed by police due to their age, was located and arrested on Friday. A search warrant was conducted at their home and police found multiple firearms and other evidence of the shooting.

They were also linked to other previously unsolved crimes, including a drive-by shooting on Oct. 29 that targeted an occupied home.

Police said the suspect was booked into the Platte Valley Youth Detention Facility for attempted second-degree murder for the Nov. 1 shooting and attempted first-degree murder, extreme indifference, for the other shooting.

Police were still investigating both shootings and other possibly related crimes. Anyone living in the immediate area of either shooting scene that has surveillance footage or additional information was asked to contact Detective Mike Shea at 970-351-5000.