Video: Juvenile shot and seriously wounded in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a juvenile was shot and has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday night.

Authorities are investigating the area around the 12000 block of E. Kansas Drive following the shooting. APD is searching for two suspects, according to officers on scene.

Police ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers immediately at 720.913.STOP (7867).

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they are received.