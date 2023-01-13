DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a juvenile male was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.

Police said in a release that at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a suspect approached a stopped car on North Atchison Way, pulled out a gun and shot the victim once.

The victim who was shot has been identified by her family as 16-year-old Aaliyah Cortez. She died the following morning.

Victim’s family explains what happened

Cortez was allegedly shot while she was sitting in a car stopped in the Montbello neighborhood.

“I just feel like whoever did it was a coward because they attacked two girls and it was two males,” Aaliyah’s mother Wendy Cortez told FOX31’s Talya Cunningham through tears. “Who attacks two women with a gun?”

Cortez said her older daughter was driving and Aaliyah was the passenger. The sisters got turned around and stopped the car to activate their GPS.

Cortez said that’s when two men came up to the car and started tugging at the door handles. She told Cunningham that one suspect pointed the gun at her 19-year-old daughter’s head and that’s when Aaliyah jumped into action.

The department is not releasing the suspect’s name or age due to the fact that he is a minor.