Juvenile male accidentally shot, killed; teenage suspect in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — A juvenile male died after an alleged accidental shooting early Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Denver Police Department reported a juvenile male was involved in an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Syracuse and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before 8 p.m., DPD said the juvenile victim died as a result of the shooting.

A male teenager was taken into custody on investigation of manslaughter, DPD said.

DPD continues to investigate the shooting and the circumstances behind it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories