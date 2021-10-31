Juvenile male accidentally shot, killed; teenage suspect in custody

DENVER (KDVR) — A juvenile male died after an alleged accidental shooting early Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Denver Police Department reported a juvenile male was involved in an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Syracuse and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before 8 p.m., DPD said the juvenile victim died as a result of the shooting.

A male teenager was taken into custody on investigation of manslaughter, DPD said.

DPD continues to investigate the shooting and the circumstances behind it.