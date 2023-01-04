COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A juvenile male was found injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon and police are actively searching the area for the suspect.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call that someone was shot in the 8300 block of Jasmine Street just after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found an injured juvenile male. He was taken to a hospital but his condition is unknown.

Deputies said the suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or 303-288-1535.