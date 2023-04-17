This story has been updated to remove references by the homeowner to a specific short-term rental company being used. The specific service used has not been confirmed at this time.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are still working to learn what led up to a shooting that left one juvenile in critical but stable condition on 48th Place in Green Valley Ranch.

“We did call 911 two or three times,” one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous stated Sunday.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the owner of the home where DPD said a large gathering was happening. The owner of the home stated he had rented out the home as a short-term rental.

“There were a lot of teenagers. I would say anywhere between 15 to 19 years old,” the neighbor said.

The homeowner also stated he is deciding if he will take the short-term rental listing down because he wants neighbors in the area to feel safe.

“We started hearing gun shots and its turning normal now,” the neighbor said.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.