DENVER (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department said a firearm was found in a student’s bag at Brighton High School on Thursday.

Around 12:30 p.m., the school administration received a report of a student at the school being in possession of a firearm, the department said in a release.

The school was placed on secure while officers investigated a potential safety threat. The secure status was lifted just under an hour later.

Two Brighton Police school resource officers were at the school. Police said officers immediately found the suspect and found a firearm in his bag. Additional officers responded to help with the investigation.

No one was hurt, and one juvenile is in custody, police said.

Brighton Police is still investigating where the gun came from and whether additional students may have been involved.

Police are asking the public for help. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Brighton Police Department tip line at 303-655-8740