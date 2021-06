AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Fire Department says a juvenile was hospitalized following a house fire Wednesday morning.

AFR said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Paris Way.

Firefighters rescued a juvenile in the fire. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to AFR. No other injuries were reported.

Four residents were displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators remained on scene Wednesday to determine the cause of the fire.