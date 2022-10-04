Not actual photo. Police are looking for a truck similar to the one pictured. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for information that will identify and locate the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a juvenile.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred on Sept. 22 at 3:29 p.m. at the intersection of South Clay Street and West Asbury Avenue. The intersection is in the College View – South Platte neighborhood.

Police said that a driver in a pickup truck struck a juvenile pedestrian that had been crossing Clay Street. The juvenile was hit while walking in the crosswalk.

According to DPD, the driver did not stop and fled the scene leaving the juvenile with serious injuries.

Not actual photo. Police are looking for a truck similar to the one pictured. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Now, police are looking for the driver and the pickup that is described as a green 90s model GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.