Police are investigating the death of a juvenile girl in Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — The death of a juvenile girl in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood is being investigated after police determined it was a homicide.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 4900 block of North Salida Street. The area is southeast of Parkfield Lake Park in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Almost an hour later, police provided an update that the outdoor death was now being investigated as a homicide and the victim was a juvenile female.

FOX31’s Rob Low is at the scene and said the girl’s body was found near a dumpster near a Green Valley Ranch apartment complex. No one has been arrested at this time.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the victim’s identity and cause of death at a later date.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.