Juvenile found dead with gunshot wounds in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police tweeted Sunday that around 2:10 p.m. they responded to a shooting off North Carefree Circle and Academy Blvd at the Greentree Village Apartments.

CSPD officials stated that when crews arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot wounds dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Lt. James Sokolik stated that investigators believe that the deceased male did live at the apartments. CSPD stated the family member of the deceased juvenile have been notified.

According to officials, based on the preliminary investigation by patrol officers, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Lt. Sokolik said there is no threat to the public and stated they are looking for witnesses who may have saw what happened.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.