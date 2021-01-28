Girl assaulted in Longmont, police searching for suspect

Beanie and flashlight found at scene of juvenile assault

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting an underage girl in the 1700 block of Hover Street on Saturday.

Authorities say he had a raspy voice and smelled strongly of cigarettes. He was wearing a large heather gray ski type jacket with a dark lined hood and darker brown khaki cargo pants.

Police found a purple flashlight with the initials “ESL” etched in it. A black beanie cap with a white stripe and “DP DIESEL POWER GEAR” patch were also found at the scene.

The girl did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Longmont Police Department Detective Cassidy Jones at 303-774-4360.