Juvenile facing charges for making online threat against Centaurus HS

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) – A juvenile is facing misdemeanor charges after he was identified by police as the suspect who posted a threatening statement online involving Centaurus High School in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department received a report of a potential threat toward the school on Monday after an anonymous post had been made on a social media platform called Yik Yak. The post said “@chs things getting lit tomorrow” with three gun emojis attached.

Police notified Boulder Valley School District, which alerted parents and students.

The juvenile suspect who posted the comment was charged Wednesday with interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions and harassment.

Centaurus High School and the surrounding community faced another incident involving police in March when the school was placed on lockdown after a teacher reported hearing gunshots in or around the school. That report turned out to be a false alarm.