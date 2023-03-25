LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile Friday night in Longmont.

According to a release, police responded to a shots-fired call around 9 p.m. in the Twin Peaks Square Shopping Center near the intersection of Nelson Road and Hover Street.

An officer arrived and found a large crowd of bystanders attending a “car meet-up.” A suspect vehicle was identified and juveniles ran to it, police said.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, during which a backseat passenger exited the car and ran.

More officers arrived on the scene and arrested the juveniles left in the vehicle.

After that, it was reported that a vehicle struck a pole at the intersection of Nelson Road and Hover Street.

When officers arrived at the crash, they found the driver, a juvenile, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

A person of interest was identified and the investigation was still ongoing.

FOX31 has reached out to Longmont police for additional information about the incident.