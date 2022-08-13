BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield Police were on scene of a bicycle-car crash that left a juvenile seriously injured.

According to BPD, a bike and a car collided on southbound Lowell Boulevard around 4 p.m. Saturday. Southbound Lowell Boulevard was closed from 136th to 144th. The westbound lanes remained open.

Police confirmed the bike rider was a juvenile but did not report their exact age. The rider was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes were reopened around 5 p.m. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This story will be updated on the condition of the juvenile once it is known.