BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A juvenile will not be charged after police found a man dead in an apartment complex unit, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office said in a statement provided Thursday that it filed a request for the juvenile to be released from custody.

“After a thorough review of the evidence presented, our office determined that, while police certainly had probable cause to arrest the juvenile, our elevated burden of proving the charge beyond a reasonable doubt could not be met due to a justified legal claim of self-defense or defense of others. For that reason, District Attorney Brian Mason declined to file charges in this case,” the statement said.

Police responded to a disturbance at the Academy Place Apartments at 7105 W. 120th Ave. around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside one of the units.

Police said a juvenile was taken into custody at the scene and was facing a first-degree murder charge.