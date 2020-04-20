Juvenile arrested in Panorama Park murder investigation

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police arrested and charged a juvenile with murder Monday, in connection with the Panorama Park homicide of a juvenile male.

WRPD says the shooting happened around midnight in the area of Panorama Park on April 12, 2020. The victim was found dead with several gunshot wounds in a car that had crashed about one block east of West 33rd Avenue and Chase Street.

A passenger was in the car and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police did not say if they were a suspect.

Police have not released the age or names of the victim or suspect(s).

WRPD is asking anyone with information about the investigation to call: 303-235-2947.