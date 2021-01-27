Juvenile arrested in JeffCo in connection with Green Valley Ranch arson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 confirmed that a 23-year-old woman and her younger brother, who is a juvenile, were arrested at a home in the Meadow Ranch neighborhood of suburban Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

The younger brother was wanted in connection with the deadly arson in Green Valley Ranch.

“The SWAT presence was extremely strong,” said Jennifer Smith, a neighbor.

She says people in the area were alerted to shelter in place, and they heard a series of loud booms about 6 a.m.

“I really don’t know what they could have been, but it was very alarming,” Smith said.

Officers searched the home for hours, and a car was towed away.

“Those neighbors, they just moved in probably 6 months ago,” said Janet Johnson, who added, “We were scared. I mean, we were really nervous. We’ve got two kids.”