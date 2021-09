DENVER (KDVR) — A juvenile male suspect was arrested after a 54-year-old man died late in the evening of Sept. 3.

The Denver Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 2300 block of North Federal Boulevard at 10:52 p.m. Timoteo Gama was transported from the scene to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, DPD said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Gama died from sharp force injuries.

The juvenile is being held for investigation of second-degree murder.