DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans will see Juul products back on store shelves after the FDA temporarily suspended the ban on the products so they can conduct a review.

In June, the FDA issued an order to Juul to stop selling its e-cigarette products in the US.

Nae Moore, an assistant manager at a Denver convenience store, said some customers are glad the products are available again, and the initial ban did hurt business.

“Some people would actually just walk out if we didn’t have that product and leave other products behind,” Moore said.

But many families are frustrated that the ban on Juul products didn’t stick.

“It’s incredibly addictive. This is the way that kids get addicted to nicotine,” said Michele Ames, a parent of an 11-year-old girl. “My daughter has already seen multiple incidents in her middle school bathroom when she started in 6th grade of kids vaping in the bathroom. She’s had it offered to her.”

Ames, who is from Lakewood, said she plans to keep fighting against vaping. She hopes local governments will take action and that the FDA will permanently ban Juul products.

But Alex Clark, the CEO of the Consumer Advocates for Smoke Free Alternatives Association, has a different point of view about a ban.

“Our biggest concern of course is that people will go back to smoking. We’re not necessarily seeing that in the data so far, but that is certainly a big concern. Cigarettes remain the most visible and accessible tobacco product on the market ever,” Clark said.