‘Justice will be served’: Gannon Stauch’s mother gives emotional statement after stepmother’s arrest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- The mother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old Colorado boy who disappeared more than a month ago, spoke publicly Monday following the arrest of his stepmother on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Landen Hiott gave a emotional statement at a news conference where the sheriff's office announced the arrest in her son's case.
"I never thought I’d be standing here. It’s a nightmare," Hiott said.
The stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and will be extradited to Colorado.
"Justice will be served," Hiott said, "And I will make sure that justice is served, because my boy did not deserve any of this that has happened to him."
Hiott also talked about the support she and her family had been getting from the community throughout the search for her son.
"The community, the positive support, from a state that I've never visited more than two or three times; I'm astounded by the amount of love," she said.
Albert Stauch, Gannon's father, had a statement read by a sheriff's office spokesperson.
"My little boy is not coming home. We will never play Nintendo again. No more taco Tuesdays. No more smooth-looking hair cuts," he said in the statement.
