DENVER (KDVR) — Three years after his daughter’s death, a local father is finally seeing a start to justice.

Anthony Rosales has been fighting for justice since 2020 in the death of his baby daughter. This week, a jury convicted a man in the case.

A Wheat Ridge cemetery is not where any family should be visiting their child. For Rosales, this is where his 9-month-old daughter, Gianna, now lies.

“Aug. 4, 2020, is when she passed away,” Rosales said. “It feels like life has been on pause. Three years — saying it out loud, three years she’s been gone.”

Autopsy results obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers say the cause of death for Gianna is blunt force injuries to the head. The results have pushed Rosales to fight for justice year after year.

“I couldn’t stop,” Rosales said. “The fact is, is, you know, someone’s guilty for it. My daughter just didn’t die. And that’s the craziest part, why I couldn’t stop. She didn’t just die. She was a healthy baby.”

Gianna Rosales (Courtesy of Anthony Rosales)

Child abuse conviction in baby’s death

This week, one person charged in Gianna’s death, Cain Gallardo, faced a jury for trial. Rosales was there in the courtroom for the painful moments.

According to the district attorney’s office, Gallardo was convicted of one count of child abuse knowingly/recklessly resulting in death, a felony. He faces sentencing on Dec. 8.

“Justice is here,” Rosales said. “Justice is finally here, and I’ll be able to sleep a little bit better once it’s finished. Hopefully, by the beginning of this next year, we’ll be finished with this whole situation and we don’t have to look back. And now I can grieve, because I haven’t been able to grieve.”

Gianna’s mother has a trial date set in December.