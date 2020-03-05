‘Justice for our hero’; Colorado Springs company selling t-shirts to benefit Gannon Stauch’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR)-- A Colorado Springs company is working to honor Gannon Stauch with t-shirts that will also benefit his family.

Brothers David and Daniel Humiston run their business “Iron Apparel” out of their home, but have already generated interest from around the country as people want to purchase a shirt to support the Stauch family.

“He’s kind of become our community and neighborhood’s hero in a lot of ways,” said David.

David says the shirts were inspired by the shirt Gannon’s mom, Landen, wore as she spoke during a press conference shortly after it was learned that Gannon was no longer alive.

“She basically challenged everyone watching that now it’s on you to get his story out there. He has a testimony and a story that deserves to be heard,” said David.

The shirts show Gannon’s silhouette with the words “justice for our hero.” David says they are taking orders through Saturday night, with all proceeds going to Gannon’s family through a fund set up by Restoration Church in Colorado Springs.

“He’s done so much to bring this community together and we should honor that,” said David.

The shirts can be purchased online.

Read More: