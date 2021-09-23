‘Justice for Johnny’ peaceful rally planned for Thursday in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A peaceful rally is planned at the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday for “Justice for Johnny”.

Police said Hurley, a “good Samaritan”, killed a gunman targeting police in Olde Town Arvada on June 21.

Hurley intervened in the incident after Officer Gordon Beesley was killed and “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”

He was shot and killed by a responding officer who, according to a coroner’s report, saw him moving the attacker’s gun and thought he was the gunman who had killed Beesley.

A Critical Incident Response Team investigation was conducted and completed earlier this month. It has been handed off to the DA, who will determine if the officer who shot Hurley will face charges.

The rally being held by “The Conscious Resistance Network” on Sept. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at 500 Jefferson County Parkway in Golden.