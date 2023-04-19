DENVER (KDVR) — The National Western Complex will transform into massive children’s store this weekend when the Just Between Friends consignment sale opens to the public.

Organizer Deborah Freeman told FOX31 that everything from car seats and strollers to clothing and furniture will be available at a bargain.

“There’s a need now for this. Inflation is hitting families hard, so with kids outgrowing their toys and clothes and shoes really fast, they can come shop here and save 50-90% off of everything they need for the next two seasons,” Freeman said.

More than 500 families carefully prepared their lightly used items so they can be “re-housed” with a new loving family. New, unopened items are available as well, and free tickets are available.

“Babies are only going to be using this for a couple of months, so buying this brand new doesn’t make sense,” said Freeman, referring to a package of feeding equipment.

Another Just Between Friends sale planned

Volunteer Stacie Tuers, who has a 15-month-old daughter, told FOX31 that she has items to sell and will buy clothing and other nursery items.

“You’re able to sell what she grows out of but then buy new at the same time,” Tuers said.

One example of a great buy on infant wear is a jumper for sale for $3. If it does not sell by the 50% off date, it will be reduced to $1.50.

“A great way to get everything your kids need and save some money,” Freeman said.

The deadline has passed for signing up to sell this week, but another event is already planned for the fall. Sales topped $200,000 after the previous event in Douglas County.

The sale runs from April 21-23 at the National Western Complex at 1187 E. 46th Avenue in Denver.