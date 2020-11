AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases, the City of Aurora announced all jury trials at Aurora Municipal Court have been canceled through Jan. 18, 2021.

Any persons who received jury summons from Nov. 10 – Jan. 18 are excused. Questions can be answered by calling 303.739.6466.