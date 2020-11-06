Jury trial for Mark Redwine to reconvene if negative COVID-19 results, mistrial if positive

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — The court and 39 jurors participating in the preliminary examination in the Mark Redwine trial will reconvene remotely on Nov. 9 if negative results for COVID-19 testing are reported.

The undersigned judge said he could not smell or taste some things on the morning of Nov. 5. He then suspended court after the 12:30 p.m. hearing. He received a COVID-19 nasal swab test with results expected on Nov. 7.

The judge then took a COVID-19 blood test to receive immediate results and said that if both tests were negative, the trial in the case would resume on Nov. 9. However, if either test was positive, the court would declare a mistrial.

After two hearings were recorded remotely on Nov. 5, one of the recordings was not discernible and will be recreated if the trial continues Monday.

Redwine is suspected of killing his son Dylan in November 2012, shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit from Colorado Springs.

Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Mark Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir.

The trial was scheduled to begin in late February 2019, but then moved to June 24, 2019. The timing was complicated in July after one of his attorneys was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges and the trial was moved to Sept. 17, 2019.

Since the arrest, the attorney failed to appear at two hearings, and the judge deemed him unable to properly represent Redwine.