Jury selections begins for truck driver accused of causing deadly fiery crash on I-70

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Jury selection begins today in the trial of a truck driver accused of causing a fiery crash along Interstate in Lakewood in April of 2019.

Four people were killed in the crash, after prosecutors say Rogel Aguilera-Mederos drove recklessly on eastbound I-70, plowing his truck into more than two dozen cars.

Aguilera-Moderos was driving a semi-trailer loaded with lumber. Prosecutors say he barreled eastbound down the interstate from the mountains at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. His truck swerved at times, forcing other drivers off the road.

A giant fireball erupted after Aguileras-Mederos slammed into dozens of cars already backed up on the highway because of an earlier crash.

Aquilaras-Mederos claims the brakes on the truck failed and he lost control.

Jury selection is expected to take two days. Opening arguments should begin on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The trial is scheduled to last three weeks.