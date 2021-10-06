Jury selection underway for man charged with killing Jonelle Matthews

Jonelle Matthews is seen in this photo distributed after she disappeared Dec. 20, 1984 at the age of 12.

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The trial for the man charged with first-degree murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews is underway.

Steve Pankey was charged with first-degree murder – after deliberation, first-degree murder – felony murder, kidnapping with a weapon and two counts of use of a weapon in a violent crime in October, 2020.

Jury selection is expected to take several days, the trial is expected last five weeks.

Pankey was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 9, 2020.

Jonelle went missing on Dec. 20, 1984 when she was dropped off at home after a holiday concert.

Her remains were found in July 2019 by a construction crew working in the area.

