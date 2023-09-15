AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Friday morning, jury selection will begin for two of the three officers charged in connection with the death of Elijah McClain. They are facing assault and reckless manslaughter charges.

McClain died in 2019 at 23 years old. He was walking home when police stopped him after receiving a 911 call that he seemed suspicious because he was wearing a mask. According to reports, officers and McClain got into an altercation, and paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine. McClain died several days later.

McClain’s manner of death is still listed as undetermined.

Before the officers’ trial gets underway, two former paramedics facing charges have filed a motion with the Colorado Supreme Court to have their cases dismissed. Petitions for Peter Cichueniece and Jeremy Cooper argue that the attorney general did not have the jurisdiction to file charges after the District Attorney of Adams County decided not to.

If the state’s high court decides to consider these motions, attorneys for the officers are asking the court to let their clients join in the appeal.