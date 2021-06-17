Jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting four women after they left LoDo bars

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office says a man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting four women.

Byron Whitehorn, 52, was found guilty of targeting young women as they left bars in LoDo. He would offer his victims a ride home but then sexually assault them.

The incidents happened on:

April 9, 2017 : Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St.

: Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St. Oct. 14, 2017 : Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th St.

: Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th St. Jan. 28, 2018 : Lodo’s Bar & Grill 1946 Market St.

: Lodo’s Bar & Grill 1946 Market St. Dec. 14, 2018: The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St.

“I thank the jury for their service and am proud that we secured justice for these four brave women,” said Denver DA Beth McCann. “These women are to be commended for finding the courage to go through a criminal trial and I hope their stories empower other sexual assault victims to report their abuse.”

Whitehorn will be sentenced on Aug. 27, 2021.