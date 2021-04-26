Jury finds man guilty in stabbing of Denver metro area judge

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday morning, a Denver jury found 39-year-old Jose Armenta-Vasquez guilty on all counts in an incident that happened in 2019.

Police got a call about a man who was stabbed and bleeding on N. Dexter Street on Aug. 8, 2019. Judge David Blackett, the victim, was originally not expected to survive his injuries.

The 17th Judicial District judge received life-saving surgery at Denver Health Medical Center. Blackett spoke to police and reported he confronted Armenta-Vasquez in his garage while Armenta-Vasquez was in the process of stealing. Armenta-Vasquez then stabbed Blackett with a screwdriver.

DNA evidence left on the screwdriver and at the crime scene matched Armenta-Vazquez. A warrant was issued for his arrest in January 2020.

Armenta-Vasquez was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

The jury also found Armenta-Vasquez guilty of a crime of violence which is a sentencing enhancer.

Sentencing will take place June 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Denver District Courthouse.