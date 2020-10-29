Jury finds Dreion Dearing guilty of killing Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been nearly three years since Dreion Dearing allegedly shot and killed an Adams County sheriff’s deputy, but on Thursday the jury in his trial found him guilty of first-degree murder of a peace officer.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In opening statements, prosecutors said Deputy Heath Gumm was searching for a suspect after an assault call on Jan. 24, 2018. Attorneys say 24-year-old Dearing, the suspect, jumped fences then hid on a deck, waiting for Gumm. They say he deliberately shot Gumm seven times.

But defense attorneys paint a very different picture, saying the shooting was self-defense.

Defense attorneys claim Gumm fired first. They say Gumm shot at Dearing as he ran, that Dearing dropped to the ground fearing he was about to be killed, then began firing wildly in self-defense.

Dreion Dearing

KDVR/KWGN legal analyst Chris Decker says it’s not uncommon for shooting suspects to use this argument as a defense, even if they shot a law enforcement officer.

“The sequence of the shots may make a big difference, because if the suspect shoots at the officer first, that’s hardly self-defense. If, as the defense may claim, the officer shot first, the question then would be: was that a lawful use of force by the police officer in shooting at him? If so, what does that mean?” Decker said.

Dearing’s murder trial was originally scheduled for April, but it was declared a mistrial due to safety issues surrounding the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.