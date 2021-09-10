Jury deliberations underway in trial of former NFL player accused of attempted murder

DENVER (KDVR) — The fate of former Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes football player Justin Bannan is now in the hands of a jury following closing arguments Friday.

Bannan is accused of shooting a woman in Boulder in 2019. He entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Bannan was inside a Boulder building that housed his business when he shot a woman, referred to as Ashley Marie in court, who worked at another business in the same building. At the time, police said the former NFL player shot the 36-year-old in the shoulder because he thought the Russian mafia was after him, according to accusations in court documents. Bannan is accused of waiting inside a room and shooting the woman as she opened a door after arriving at work.

“He’s got his rolled up $20 bill with presumptive positive cocaine on him in his pocket at the time of his arrest,” Adrian Van Nice, with the Boulder County District Attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors brought out evidence Friday, two handguns they say Bannan had in a duffle bag, the double dose of Adderall they said he took the day of the shooting and a $20 bill they say had cocaine on it, collected during his arrest.

Bannan’s defense team argues his lengthy football career and concussions led to a mental condition that produces paranoid thoughts.

“Think of gladiators in Roman times, they cheered for them and they are great but when they are done they historically fed them to the lions,” Harvey Steinberg, Bannan’s attorney, said. “The science tells you his mind, his brain is defective, and the law says because of that you must find him not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Van Nice and the prosecution rebuked this by saying, “Ashley Marie, not the defendant’s brain.”

The state also wanted the jury to remember the victim.

“This case is about a woman who got up in the morning, got ready for work, played with her daughter, drove to what would be her office, a place of healing, opened the door and found her life changed forever,” Van Nice said.

“[Ashley Marie] said she saw him saying ‘they are chasing me the Russians are after me,'” Steinberg said. “Sick brain.”

Bannan faces the following charges: attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault with extreme indifference; possession of a weapon on school grounds, and four crime of violence sentence enhancers.

The jury was sent to deliberate at 11 a.m. Friday.