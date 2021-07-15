Jury deliberations begin in murder trial of Mark Redwine

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After five weeks in court, the murder trial against Mark Redwine is in the hands of the jury.

Redwine is accused of killing his teenage son Dylan in 2012.

Deliberations got underway around 3:45 p.m. Thursday following closing arguments. Jurors will decide if Mark Redwine is guilty or not on counts of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

On Nov. 18, 2012, Dylan flew to Durango for a court-ordered visit with his father, Mark. It was a visit that Dylan did not want to go on according to the prosecution.

“Their relationship had deteriorated over the last couple of months before he was murdered,” prosecutors said. “The defendant was not taking Dylan’s rejection very well.”

Prosecutors told the jurors during closing arguments that Mark killed Dylan inside his Vallecito home on the night Dylan arrived for his visit.

“What did Dylan do that finally infuriated him? We’ll never know. Because he’s dead,” prosecutors told jurors.

The theory from prosecutors centers on a set of embarrassing photographs of Mark that Dylan may have brought up during an argument. Prosecutors say Dylan’s blood was found in Mark’s living room and that scent-trained dogs alerted to the scent of a dead body in the home, Mark’s truck and on his clothes.

“[Mark] had the opportunity, the reason and ended up with blood in his house,” the prosecution said. “These are not simply a string of random coincidences.”

Prosecutors also believe cell phone activity caught Mark in a lie. He maintains he saw Dylan alive the morning of Nov. 19, but prosecutors say the teen never used his cell phone after 9:37 p.m. the night before, which is inconsistent with his previous cell phone activity. The boy also had plans to meet with a friend at 6:30 a.m. which he missed. Messages and calls from the friend asking Dylan where he was went unanswered.

“If he were actually alive on the morning of the 19th like this guy wants you to believe he would have been in touch with Ryan, he would have been at Ryan’s house,” prosecutors said.

Redwine’s defense team paints a completely different picture.

“He loves Dylan, he misses Dylan, he wants Dylan in his life,” Redwine’s attorney told jurors. “If you want your youngest son in your life, you don’t kill him.”

They argued during closing statements that there are “gaping holes” in the prosecution’s evidence and no motive.

“What they have not provided you with, the zero here, is what happened,” defense lawyers said.

Redwine’s team’s strategy centers on proving there was a bias investigation against Mark and discrediting the prosecution’s evidence and witnesses.

“The issues is whether or not these alerts are based upon solid science and I submit to you they’re not,” the defense team said of the scent dogs.

The defense also raised issue with the blood and DNA evidence, as well as anthropologic evidence of Dylan’s skull prosecutors said indicated blunt force trauma.

“The damage that you’ve seen [to Dylan’s skull] is overwhelmingly caused naturally in the environment,” the defense said, claiming it was damaged by wild animals in the woods.

Much of the defense’s closing argument also centered on getting the jury to feel some reasonable doubt that Mark could have killed his son.

“They are creating this narrative about rage and anger and photos and they want you to latch onto this theory because the evidence does not support that Mark Redwine killed his son,” the defense team said.

Jurors wrapped up for the day around 4:15 p.m. and will resume deliberations Friday morning.