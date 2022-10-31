WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jury deliberations continue Monday morning in the retrial of a man accused in the 1984 death of a 12-year-old girl who went missing after a choir recital.

Steve Pankey is facing six criminal charges for the death of, then-12-year-old, Jonelle Matthews, including kidnapping and murder. The current trial has been underway since Oct. 4.

On Friday, the jury entered deliberations and went home for the night without making a decision.

Matthews disappeared from her Greeley home on Dec. 20, 1984. She was last seen being dropped off at the home by a friend and a friend’s father after she performed at a Christmas holiday concert with a middle school honor choir. When Matthews’ parents got home at 10 p.m., the family told police they found the front door open, her shoes by a chair and her stockings thrown over the couch.

Her remains were found in July 2019 at a construction site several miles from the home. Almost a year later, Pankey was arrested in connection to her murder.

Pankey was not a family friend of the Matthews, but did attend the same church and was in a similar social circle.

Investigators said he injected himself into the case and knows too many intimate details about the crime, which were never made public.

This is Pankey’s second trial after a judge declared a partial mistrial in November 2021. The jury could not reach an agreement on if Pankey was guilty of murder and kidnapping in the case, although it did find him guilty of lying to authorities.

FOX31 will follow the trial until a verdict is reached, the jury reconvenes at 8:30 a.m.