DENVER (KDVR) — The man accused of shooting and killing a young woman while she was walking her dog with her boyfriend is on trial for her murder and a juror replacement will now extend the timeframe.

Michael Close, 36, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Darian Simon, outside an apartment complex in the Ballpark neighborhood in June 2020. Thallas died at the scene, and Simon was shot twice but survived.

The judge hearing the case has excused a juror and replaced that person with an alternate juror.

According to FOX31’s Kristin Chapman, worries were expressed Thursday morning about the jury panel being “tainted.”

The judge spoke with the alternate and made the change which means deliberations will be started all over again in the case.

Simon and Thallas were walking their dog around 11:40 a.m. on June 10 when Close opened his window and allegedly yelled, “Are you going to train that f—ing dog or just yell at it?”

A verbal altercation took place after Simon’s dog pooped in a rock garden outside Close’s apartment complex at 3001 Fox St. which led to the shooting.

The gun Close used in the deadly shooting belonged to a Denver Police officer. The Denver Police Department released a statement that said, “Close, a friend of a Denver Police officer, took the rifle from the officer’s home without the officer’s knowledge or permission. Upon learning his rifle was missing and that it may have been used in this homicide, the officer notified investigators that the rifle belonged to him. The rifle was not issued to the officer by the Denver Police Department.”

During the investigation, police recovered an assault-style weapon, a Glock 17 and a shotgun, along with a large amount of ammunition and high-capacity magazines that can hold more than 15 bullets, which are not legal in Colorado unless they’re grandfathered in.

Close fled but police located him in Pine Junction where he was arrested.