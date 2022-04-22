DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Weather-wise, in Denver, the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, especially Sunday afternoon/night. Highs will be in the 50s and there will be less wind on Sunday. The mountains could get up to 12 inches of snow by Sunday night.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- 2022 Colorado Springs Family Fest– April 23
- Greeley Jazz Festival– April 21-23
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– through May 1
- Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
- The Springs Home Show– April 22-24
- Northern Colorado HBA Home Show– April 22-24
- Exclusive Whiskey Tasting Festival– April 23
- Arvada Cars for a Cause- April 23
- Free Annual Earth Day Celebration in Longmont– April 23
- Pueblo Reptile Expo Show Me Reptile Show– April 23
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.