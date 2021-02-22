Juneteeth officially a holiday in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Juneteenth is now a commemorative holiday in Denver, after a unanimous approval from Denver City Council.

The holiday will be observed on the Saturday closest to June 19 beginning in 2021.

“Denver has a proud, longstanding tradition of celebrating Juneteenth in the community,” Councilman Herndon said. “This is an opportunity to shine a light on Black history and officially recognize and celebrate our freedom, heritage, and achievement.”

“I’m proud to have worked with Councilman Herndon and community leader, Norman Harris to help make Juneteenth a citywide, commemorative holiday to elevate the experience of African Americans in our city and across the country,” Mayor Michael Hancock said.

“This long overdue recognition honors African American freedom, history and achievement; renews Denver’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion; and opens the door for residents, especially our young people, to be educated about this moment in American history, learn from its lessons, and embrace and understand its impacts on modern culture,” Hancock said.