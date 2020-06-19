Juneteenth rally to march through downtown Denver today

DENVER (KDVR) – A Juneteenth rally is expected to begin around 9 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver’s City Park.

The rally is supposed to last two hours, before the group begins a march down Colfax to Civic Center Park and the state capitol.

It’s unclear how long the march will last, or how long the rally will continue once those involved have arrived.

SkyFOX will be over the march starting just before 11 a.m. Be sure to check back to this story for updates as the rally and march get underway.