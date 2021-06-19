Juneteenth Music Festival to impact RTD bus routes and light rail

DENVER (KDVR) — The Juneteenth Music Festival will close Welton Street between Park Avenue and 30th Street this weekend, causing service disruptions for some RTD bus routes and light rail lines.

RTD’s L Line will not be running Saturday and Sunday. Service will resume Monday. Customers can use Bus Route 43 as an alternative.

There also will be minor delays to bus routes 12 and 28 given the location of the festival, but the routes will remain the same.

All customers are required to wear face masks while waiting for and riding RTD vehicles per federal mandate.