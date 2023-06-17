DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend nearly 70,000 people are expected to attend the several Juneteenth celebrations in the metro.

According to the Juneteenth Music Festival website, Denver is home to the Juneteenth Music Festival, an event that annually attracts tens of thousands of people. In 2021, Juneteenth was recognized as a commemorative holiday by Denver City Council the website stated.

The festival will happen both Saturday and Sunday in the historic Five Points Neighborhood.

It will all kick off with a parade starting at Manual High School. The parade will start at 11:00 am going from 26th Avenue on Williams St. to 26th Avenue on Welton Street.

The festival’s website gives background information on the holiday:

“Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863.”

The music portion of the festival will officially kick off following the parade announcements. There are multiple stages where performers will start at 2 p.m. and several block party locations that will also kick off around 2 p.m.

RTD is suspending the L Line service over the weekend for the Juneteenth events, they passed along the following information:

“Due to the Juneteenth Music Festival, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will not provide L Line light rail service beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, June 16 through the end of service on Sunday, June 18. L Line customers are encouraged to explore Bus Route 43 as an alternative for service.

Normal service will resume on Monday, June 19. Customers are encouraged to use the RTD Next Ride web app to plan their trip, view other options and receive service alerts.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following bus routes will detour to accommodate the Juneteenth parade:

Route 12

Northbound: From Downing Street, right on 22nd Avenue, left on York Street, left on 29th Avenue, right on Downing Street to the regular route

Southbound: From Downing Street, left on 29th Avenue, right on York Street, right on 22nd Avenue, left on Downing Street to the regular route

Route 28

Eastbound: From 22nd Avenue, left on York Street, left on 29th Avenue, right on Downing Street to the regular route

Westbound: From Downing Street, left on 29th Avenue, right on York Street, right on 22nd Avenue to regular route”

Admission to the festival is free, more details are on the event’s website.