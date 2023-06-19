BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Communities across the nation celebrated Juneteenth Monday.

It is the holiday celebrating the emancipation of freed slaves and is recognized as a national holiday and a state holiday here in Colorado.

Many celebrate Juneteenth with activities like parades and cookouts. While some of those events took place over the weekend, one group of Coloradans used Monday to educate instead.

Students and community members of all backgrounds gathered at the University of Colorado Boulder on Monday to celebrate the emancipation of freed slaves in the United States.

“I better not hear no more Black folks, white folks or otherwise coming to tell me, talking about, ‘Juneteenth is a Black holiday,'” said Alice Faye Duncan, guest speaker at the Juneteenth celebration.

“Imagine only knowing slavery and then one day, one day, that is no longer your reality or perceived reality. Because we understand the course of history, but I share that because that is why we celebrate Juneteenth,” DeAndre Taylor, NAACP Boulder County’s Juneteenth project director, told the audience.

“There would be no liberation of the Black race without white folks and Black folks working together,” Duncan said.

The crowd chanted in unison: “Freedom, hope and joy divine. Juneteenth means it’s freedom time. Freedom is you, freedom is me. Juneteenth means unity.”

Exposure where Black populations are small

Monday’s event at the university is the second-to-last one in a nearly weeklong celebration that started last Thursday.

“The NAACP does multiple things to try to build community and for the exposure,” said Annett James, NAACP Boulder County president.

That includes exposing others to a shared history of the nation in Boulder County, where the Black population is about 1%, according to U.S. Census data.

The county’s NAACP chapter held events in Lafayette, Erie, Louisville and Longmont, and they will end with an event in Broomfield on Wednesday night — all places with small Black populations.

James said seeing community members interact at Juneteenth events is encouraging.

“That’s how we want it to be,” James said. “So we feel that we are making progress. Homogeneous communities that don’t need to act like homogeneous communities, right? And we only have grown to our racial healing and reconciliation. That’s when we can all get in there and own it.”

Students at CU did have class Monday, but like other workplaces around the nation, faculty members said the campus will honor the holiday next year with no school.